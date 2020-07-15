/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 PM
44 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dallas, NC
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
508 E Church Street
508 East Church Street, Dallas, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
Completely new! Fresh paint, new flooring, new windows, all new fixtures, brand new stainless steel appliances. Great opportunity in the heart of Dallas. Near Windsor Park Shopping Center and Hwy 321.
Results within 1 mile of Dallas
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
2623 Sherry Lane
2623 Sherry Lane, Ranlo, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home located in Gastonia. Living room has laminate flooring. Kitchen has stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Washer/dryer hook-up in utility room. Large updated bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Dallas
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
11 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
11 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1292 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
824 Joselynn Dr
824 Joselynn Dr, Ranlo, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1441 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,441 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1072 Bolivia Dr
1072 Bolivia Dr, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1396 sqft
3BD/2.5BA in Highly Sought After Neighborhood - This 3 BD/2.5 Bath floorplan is located in the highly sought after community of Autumn Ridge. Master has vaulted ceiling and Deluxe Master Bath.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
389 Efrid Street
389 Efird Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
389 Efrid Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style home in Gastonia. This property has a large yard as well as a nice front porch. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
405 W 5th Avenue
405 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the Historic York Chester District.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
410 N VANCE
410 North Vance Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
410 N VANCE Available 08/12/20 COMING SOON! 3 Bed 1 Bath!!! Large Back Yard With Storage Shed!!! Central AC!!! - 3 Bed 1 Bath!!! Large Back Yard With Storage Shed!!! Central AC!!! (RLNE3704314)
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1003 W Mauney Avenue W
1003 West Mauney Avenue, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
Very nice remodeled house, with new appliances,wood flooring,carpet in bedrooms,laundry room. Close to everything.This house will not last long.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
902 Evening Shade Ln
902 Evening Shade Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
902 Evening Shade Ln Available 08/05/20 COMING SOON! LARGE & SPACIOUS YARD & FLOOR PLAN! - Carport and very large yard (RLNE3422065)
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1138 W Airline Ave.
1138 West Airline Avenue, Gastonia, NC
1138 W Airline Ave. Available 09/23/20 COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 5 BED HOUSE! - COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 5 BED HOUSE! (RLNE4748325)
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
312 West Harrison Street
312 W Harrison Ave, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedroom Bungalow - This 3 bedroom one bath bungalow has stainless and black stove, refrigerator, hardwood and vinyl flooring.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
175 Ranlo Avenue
175 Ranlo Avenue, Ranlo, NC
MASTER DOWN!!! Almost new home. Great location, close to shopping and restaurants. Large home with media room. Ask listing agent Derek about other rental options and schedule your private tour today!!
1 of 15
Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
1011 Holly Drive
1011 Holly Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1260 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Come view this cute 4-sided brick three BR, one and one half BA home, move-in ready for new residents.
1 of 7
Last updated March 9 at 09:53 PM
1 Unit Available
2107 Flint Lane
2107 Flint Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1356 sqft
Gastonia Rental - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in close proximity to the hospital, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 24
Last updated March 5 at 01:51 PM
1 Unit Available
307 South Myrtle School Road
307 South Myrtle School Road, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1456 sqft
ENJOY HALF OFF A FULL MONTH OF RENT WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO 3/15/20 Located in lovely Gastonia, North Carolina, this pleasantly cozy three bedroom home is looking for a new resident. Recently made over.
1 of 13
Last updated July 21 at 09:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Bryan Mews
2035 Aragon Ln
2035 Aragon Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1448 sqft
Live One Month Rent Free Or Get a Free Washer & Dryer Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,448 square feet.
1 of 9
Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
308 Ellabe
308 Ellabe Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
924 sqft
COMING SOON! - COMING SOON! (RLNE4751984)
Results within 10 miles of Dallas
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
7 Units Available
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crowder Townhomes in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5305 Clearwater Lake Road
5305 Clearwater Lake Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
Available to Show - You won't believe your eyes when you walk through this completely renovated home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Highland Street
111 Highland Street, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2190 sqft
111 Highland Street Available 08/01/20 Beautifully renovated open concept 3 bed, 2 bath ranch on 1/2 fenced acre! - Beautifully renovated open concept 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home on over a half acre of land on a quiet street just minutes from downtown
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1324 Pressley Drive
1324 Pressley Drive, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
1324 Pressley Drive Available 08/07/20 1324 PRESSLEY DRIVE - Cute home with carport, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath with range, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook up, well, and septic with Duke Energy Utilities.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1935 Echo Lane
1935 Echo Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
2115 sqft
Recently acquired 3 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bathroom ranch home located off of W Hudson Blvd in Gastonia close to shopping and schools.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCRanlo, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCCherryville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC