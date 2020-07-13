12 Apartments under $800 for rent in Concord, NC

AL
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly apartment homes with pool, sun deck, playground and fitness center. Conveniently located within one mile of I-85 and I-485 and near Concord Mills Mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
229 Academy Avenue
229 Academy Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
784 sqft
GREAT LOCATION AND GREAT PRICE! 1st unit available in historic Concord 4-plex. Perfect for the renter on a budget yet needs their own space! Large family room with separate bedroom and full bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Concord
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Harris - Houston
The Mill
11015 Education Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$615
1249 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$595
1504 sqft
The Mill feature great off-campus two, three and four-bedroom apartments with an abundance of excellent on-site amenities. The Mill is just a short commute to UNCC and just around the corner from lots of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Washington Heights
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1262 sqft
Fresh new management! The Union, formerly known as The Flats at Campus Pointe, is an off-campus student housing community located in Charlotte, NC with a free private shuttle to UNCC.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
1106 Lane Street
1106 Lane Street, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
948 sqft
Beautiful Duplex with lots of features, 2 beds, large eat in kitchen, harwood floors with a great layout. Convenient to schools shopping and I-85. Must see today. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
409 East 12th Street
409 East 12th Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$795
1200 sqft
Move in today and enjoy this open floor plan. This home has all new paint, carpet, new stove, lots os space. Don't miss this one! Self Show property This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
2315 West Arbors Drive, Suite 200, Room 11
2315 West Arbors Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$550
136 sqft
Room is ideal for people who want to have an office space for their small business where they want to focus on building the business and the rest is taken care with a simple and one rent payment. Ideal for one or two persons.

1 of 8

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1009 North Cannon Boulevard - 1
1009 North Cannon Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$779
1020 sqft
Must see this Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home located in Kannapolis. Close to shopping and dining. Parking in back on Ingram Ave.
Results within 10 miles of Concord
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Hidden Valley
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$715
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
855 sqft
Enjoy outdoor community amenities, including a soccer court and relaxing swimming pool. Each unit includes an air conditioner and a dishwasher for comfort and convenience. Near I-85 and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
6 Units Available
Oak Forest
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here you can choose between our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom garden style apartments as well as our spacious 2 bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Hidden Valley
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1222 sqft
Modern apartment homes within an urban environment. On-site amenities include a fitness studio and pool. Easy access to I-85 and I-77. Just north of downtown Charlotte.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Park
2225 Kilborne Drive
2225 Kilborne Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
634 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2225 Kilborne Drive in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rent Report
Concord

July 2020 Concord Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Concord Rent Report. Concord rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Concord rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Concord rents held steady over the past month

Concord rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Concord stand at $816 for a one-bedroom apartment and $952 for a two-bedroom. Concord's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Concord over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Concord rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Concord, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Concord is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Concord's median two-bedroom rent of $952 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Concord fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Concord than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Concord.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    0
    -0.6%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.6%
    3.7%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    0
    4%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Cornelius
    $940
    $1,100
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

