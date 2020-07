Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Private retreat in Kings Mountain! This 1900 sqft home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,open floor plan for entertaining, large covered deck on side of the home and large open deck on back of the home. Includes all appliances, washer/dryer and hot tub. The home looks across beautiful pastures. Large workshop can be rented at additional charge. Access to pastures and stalls ARE NOT included in the rental.