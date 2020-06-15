All apartments in Clemmons
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D

3800 Old Rosebud Court · (844) 378-6006
Location

3800 Old Rosebud Court, Clemmons, NC 27012

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
2 bedroom 2 bath unit- Close to tanglewood! - Move in Tomorrow!!!Now available- a VERY RARE find in Tanglewood Farms - a ground floor 2BR unit, 2 Bath. Its gorgeous, too! Never rented before. Step off your covered patio into a nearly private large backyard. Youre right across the street from Tanglewood Park. (http://www.forsyth.cc/parks/Tanglewood/) The entrance is 100ft away,so walk, run, bike, or leash your way to Tanglewood. A free gate pass is included. GREAT Location close to shopping and I40.

Unit comes with access to the community pool! Move in before March 2nd and save $100 on 1st month rent.

(RLNE4790079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D have any available units?
3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clemmons.
Does 3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D offer parking?
No, 3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D has a pool.
Does 3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D have accessible units?
No, 3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
