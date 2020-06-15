3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

2 bedroom 2 bath unit- Close to tanglewood! - Move in Tomorrow!!!Now available- a VERY RARE find in Tanglewood Farms - a ground floor 2BR unit, 2 Bath. Its gorgeous, too! Never rented before. Step off your covered patio into a nearly private large backyard. Youre right across the street from Tanglewood Park. (http://www.forsyth.cc/parks/Tanglewood/) The entrance is 100ft away,so walk, run, bike, or leash your way to Tanglewood. A free gate pass is included. GREAT Location close to shopping and I40.



Unit comes with access to the community pool! Move in before March 2nd and save $100 on 1st month rent.



