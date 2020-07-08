Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cabarrus County
Find more places like 10402 Rockwood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cabarrus County, NC
/
10402 Rockwood Road
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:44 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10402 Rockwood Road
10402 Rockwood Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10402 Rockwood Road, Cabarrus County, NC 28215
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10402 Rockwood Road have any available units?
10402 Rockwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cabarrus County, NC
.
Is 10402 Rockwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
10402 Rockwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10402 Rockwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 10402 Rockwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cabarrus County
.
Does 10402 Rockwood Road offer parking?
No, 10402 Rockwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 10402 Rockwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10402 Rockwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10402 Rockwood Road have a pool?
No, 10402 Rockwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 10402 Rockwood Road have accessible units?
No, 10402 Rockwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10402 Rockwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10402 Rockwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10402 Rockwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10402 Rockwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Greensboro, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
High Point, NC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Kernersville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Statesville, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Davidson, NC
Stallings, NC
Albemarle, NC
Lake Park, NC
Monroe, NC
Pineville, NC
Mount Holly, NC
Westport, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Denver, NC
Belmont, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Lake Wylie, SC
Asheboro, NC
Thomasville, NC
Clover, SC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Guilford College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College