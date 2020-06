Amenities

1500+ square feet with additional space available. $400 per month in current condition or rent $TBD based on tenant requirements. Space is not climatized. Last used as a cabinet assembly shop. Spokes Bicycle is next door. Cool historic space (E Davis Pharmacy) and good retail front. No loading dock. Additional space of up to 2000 square feet available. Light industrial to retail business to join the East Davis Street merchants. Two blocks to Main St. Down Town Burlington. Sweep Stakes, Church, Automotive and 2nd hand store applications will not be considered for this location.