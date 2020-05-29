2508 Cambridge Rd

Amenities

~~~~~~~~~~ Spacious 4 bedroom ~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~ Highland School District ~~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~



**** Minimum credit score 700 required ****



Spacious 2-story vinyl-clad transitional home built in 2003. Over 2400 sq ft of living space plus two car attached garage. Has separate living/sitting room or can be used as an office area and guest bedroom w/full bath downstairs. Large master suite w/bath and other bedrooms upstairs and a shared bath. Floors through-out home are hardwoods, laminate, carpet and vinyl. Very convenient to I/85/40 for commuting to Greensboro or Raleigh/Durham area!



~~~~~ 1st floor ~~~~~

Family room: 19.9' x 15.3'

------- with a 2- story open ceiling & gas log fireplace

Separate living/sitting room: 12.2' x 12'

Formal dining: 12.8' x 11.1'

Kitchen: 13' x 11' w/breakfast area: 11' x 8.8'

Guest Bedroom: 13.1' x 11' w/full bath tub/shower combo



~~~ 2nd Floor ~~~

Large Master suite: 18.5' x 10.1'

Bedroom #2: 12.1' x 11.1' --- Bedroom #3: 12.8' x 11.8'

Laundry room: 7.1' x 6.7'



Natural gas heat/central air

Dual systems - one for up, one for down

Cablevision available -- Security System (at tenants expensive)



Directions: Take I/85/40 to Exit 143 (Alamance Rd), go south on Hwy 62(Alamance Rd), right on Grand Oaks Blvd, right on Marlborough Rd, right on Clarendon Rd. Home will be located on right.



Highland Elem --- Turrentine Middle --- Williams High

A No Smoking Inside rental

Where responsible pet owners are always welcomed!

www.larsonproperties.info



