Home
/
Burlington, NC
/
2508 Cambridge Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:49 AM

2508 Cambridge Rd

2508 Cambridge Road · (336) 212-4040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Burlington
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

2508 Cambridge Road, Burlington, NC 27215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2508 Cambridge Rd · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
~~~~~~~~~~ Spacious 4 bedroom ~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~ Highland School District ~~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~

**** Minimum credit score 700 required ****

Spacious 2-story vinyl-clad transitional home built in 2003. Over 2400 sq ft of living space plus two car attached garage. Has separate living/sitting room or can be used as an office area and guest bedroom w/full bath downstairs. Large master suite w/bath and other bedrooms upstairs and a shared bath. Floors through-out home are hardwoods, laminate, carpet and vinyl. Very convenient to I/85/40 for commuting to Greensboro or Raleigh/Durham area!

~~~~~ 1st floor ~~~~~
Family room: 19.9' x 15.3'
------- with a 2- story open ceiling & gas log fireplace
Separate living/sitting room: 12.2' x 12'
Formal dining: 12.8' x 11.1'
Kitchen: 13' x 11' w/breakfast area: 11' x 8.8'
Guest Bedroom: 13.1' x 11' w/full bath tub/shower combo

~~~ 2nd Floor ~~~
Large Master suite: 18.5' x 10.1'
Bedroom #2: 12.1' x 11.1' --- Bedroom #3: 12.8' x 11.8'
Laundry room: 7.1' x 6.7'

Natural gas heat/central air
Dual systems - one for up, one for down
Cablevision available -- Security System (at tenants expensive)

Directions: Take I/85/40 to Exit 143 (Alamance Rd), go south on Hwy 62(Alamance Rd), right on Grand Oaks Blvd, right on Marlborough Rd, right on Clarendon Rd. Home will be located on right.

Highland Elem --- Turrentine Middle --- Williams High
A No Smoking Inside rental
Where responsible pet owners are always welcomed!
www.larsonproperties.info

(RLNE4702492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Cambridge Rd have any available units?
2508 Cambridge Rd has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burlington, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 Cambridge Rd have?
Some of 2508 Cambridge Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 Cambridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Cambridge Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Cambridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2508 Cambridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2508 Cambridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2508 Cambridge Rd does offer parking.
Does 2508 Cambridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 Cambridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Cambridge Rd have a pool?
No, 2508 Cambridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2508 Cambridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 2508 Cambridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Cambridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 Cambridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Rent Specials
