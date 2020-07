Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

127 Brooks St. Available 08/07/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex - Renovated - Well maintained Duplex. 1 bedroom one bath in each unit, with new plumbing, new wall panels, new light fixtures, recently painted, new laminate wood floors, and tile in the kitchen and the bathroom.



Pets / Fur Friends are Welcome

$200.00 Non-Refundable Fee per pet.

$40.00 Pet Rent per pet. (2 pets max)



For more information please call the Office at 336.446.0111 Ext 1.



