144 Maxwell Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Two-Story House in East Asheville - Convenient location off of Riceville Rd, just 5 miles from downtown Asheville! The main level of this home has a large covered front porch that opens into the living room and open kitchen. Easy maintenance laminate floors are throughout the main floor, including the two bedrooms and one full bathroom. The eat-in kitchen has nice cabinets and appliances including the large side-by-side fridge, dishwasher, electric range, and built-in microwave.



Downstairs is the third bedroom (would also make a great office or den!) with tiled floors and a closet. Off of this room are the home's second full bathroom, the laundry room with washer and dryer included, and access to the backyard with a small patio. The washer and dryer will remain for tenant use but will not be repaired or replaced by the homeowners.



Off-street parking available at lower and upper levels. Newer HVAC provides central electric heat and air conditioning. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn care. No smoking. No pets. No cosigners.



No Pets Allowed



