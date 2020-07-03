All apartments in Buncombe County
144 Maxwell Road

144 Maxwell Road · No Longer Available
Location

144 Maxwell Road, Buncombe County, NC 28805

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Two-Story House in East Asheville - Convenient location off of Riceville Rd, just 5 miles from downtown Asheville! The main level of this home has a large covered front porch that opens into the living room and open kitchen. Easy maintenance laminate floors are throughout the main floor, including the two bedrooms and one full bathroom. The eat-in kitchen has nice cabinets and appliances including the large side-by-side fridge, dishwasher, electric range, and built-in microwave.

Downstairs is the third bedroom (would also make a great office or den!) with tiled floors and a closet. Off of this room are the home's second full bathroom, the laundry room with washer and dryer included, and access to the backyard with a small patio. The washer and dryer will remain for tenant use but will not be repaired or replaced by the homeowners.

Off-street parking available at lower and upper levels. Newer HVAC provides central electric heat and air conditioning. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn care. No smoking. No pets. No cosigners.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2622593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Maxwell Road have any available units?
144 Maxwell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buncombe County, NC.
What amenities does 144 Maxwell Road have?
Some of 144 Maxwell Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Maxwell Road currently offering any rent specials?
144 Maxwell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Maxwell Road pet-friendly?
No, 144 Maxwell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buncombe County.
Does 144 Maxwell Road offer parking?
Yes, 144 Maxwell Road offers parking.
Does 144 Maxwell Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 Maxwell Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Maxwell Road have a pool?
No, 144 Maxwell Road does not have a pool.
Does 144 Maxwell Road have accessible units?
No, 144 Maxwell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Maxwell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 Maxwell Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Maxwell Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 144 Maxwell Road has units with air conditioning.
