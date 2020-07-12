23 Apartments for rent in Bermuda Run, NC with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
29 Units Available
Bermuda Run
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.
Results within 5 miles of Bermuda Run

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5775 Misty Meadows Court
5775 Misty Meadows Court, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Stunning and spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home in move-in condition! Gas log fireplace, formal dining, stainless steel appliances!
Results within 10 miles of Bermuda Run
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
13 Units Available
South Fork
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,021
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
30 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1283 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
13 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
2 Units Available
Falcon Pointe
1901 Falcon Point Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
946 sqft
Falcon Pointe is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood with a view of the city skyline and mature landscaping. However, we are located within minutes to Hanes Mall, I-40, Business 40, Baptist Hospital, and Forsyth Hospital.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$699
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Atwood Acres
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
6 Units Available
Griffith Commons Apartments
300 Griffith Plaza Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$749
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$845
1151 sqft
Welcome to Griffith Commons in Winston-Salem, a retreat you can call home. Your "at home" community is located off Hanes Mall Boulevard with easy access to shopping and restaurants.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5964 Fox Ridge Lane
5964 Fox Ridge Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
5964 Fox Ridge Lane Available 07/24/20 Fox Ridge off Styers Road! - Beautiful townhome with vaulted ceiling over great room! Gas fireplace with entertainment center. Great room opens to private patio area.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
McGregor Park
112 MCGREGOR PARK DR
112 Mcgregor Park Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1818 sqft
- 3 BEDROOM, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Sted
3236 Kensington Place
3236 Kensington Place, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Close to major Forsyth hospitals. End unit with smooth top stove, extra walk-in storage in loft, main level master bedroom, laundry off master bath, 4x8 ext. Visit APS's site at: www.apsrg.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
British Woods
1780 Sandersted Village Drive
1780 Sandersted Village Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1593 sqft
Fairly new construction-3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home with detached garage-Near Novant Hospital abd Baptist - -Convenient location, close to hospitals, shopping etc.. 3 bedroom, and an offiice/study area 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Fork
138 Gordon Dr. SW
138 S Gordon Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
742 sqft
138 Gordon Dr. SW Available 07/15/20 Great home convenient to everything - Cottage located just off Country Club. Quick access to Silas Creek, hospitals and Hanes Mall area. Freshly painted, new lighting, new kitchen cabinets, HW flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3144 Winding Branch Trail
3144 Winding Branch Trl, Forsyth County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Very large family home in family friendly community. Huge kitchen open to great room and breakfast room. Dining room and guest bedroom downstairs. Large flat screen TV remains with home as does security system.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2493 Autumn Mist Drive
2493 Autumn Mist Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Amazing townhome in desirable Hillcrest. Open main level floor plan with large living room, dining area with wood floors, SS appliances in the kitchen with ample cabinet space. Large bedrooms with en suite bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
172 Cameron Way Circle
172 Cameron Way Circle, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with an extra office/bonus room on the first floor. master and a large spacious 2 car garage. Two bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Lawn service included.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
2771 Timber Cove Lane
2771 Timber Cove Court, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2792 sqft
New 3D 4K Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DE1tEhCDrg1 Wonderful home minutes from downtown Winston-Salem, Dash Stadium and just around the corner from shopping w/ the W Clemmonsville Rd Extension.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3040 Kaymoore Drive
3040 Kaymoore Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3BR/2BA single level home in the neighborhood of Kaymoore! - 3BR/2BA single level home in the neighborhood of Kaymoore! Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in living room and gas fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
4979 Ampthill Lane
4979 Ampthill Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1800 sqft
Wyngate Village-3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story town home in Wyngate Village. Brand new carpeting through out entire second level. The loft on 2nd floor is being converted to a 3rd bedroom.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Heather Hills
136 Troonsway Road
136 Troonsway Road, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly remodeled condo. Brand new Appliances. Excellent location just minutes from shopping, banking, hospitals, and Downtown Winston. Enclosed Garage. Spacious back deck to enjoy. Washer/Dryer connection. Water service is included.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Sted
205 Pawley Avenue
205 Pawley Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1393 sqft
205 Pawley Avenue Available 07/20/20 Happy Townhome! New rental rate! - Fantastic end unit ! Soaring two-story great room opens to second floor loft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bermuda Run, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bermuda Run apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

