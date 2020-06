Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Belmont Location - close to everything! Pet-Friendly! - Pet-Friendly! Check out this cute bungalow home with lots of character & plenty of room to entertain! Huge back yard. Covered side porch with sliding doors to dining area and kitchen. Real hardwood floors! Freshly updated throughout and move-in ready! Close to everything in the greater Belmont-Mt Holly area! Quick, easy access to I-85! A must see! Won't last long!



(RLNE4916479)