Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

202 Greenwood Ave Available 05/07/19 Adorable Bungalow in Belmont - This adorable bungalow has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and sits on a corner lot. Vaulted ceiling in the living room gives charm to this home. Home has been updated with new flooring, paint, and fixtures. Close to downtown Belmont. This precious bungalow will go fast.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Shanley at (315) 734-5899.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2132582)