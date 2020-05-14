All apartments in Ashe County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:22 AM

421 E Landing Drive

421 East Landing Drive · (336) 977-2597
Location

421 East Landing Drive, Ashe County, NC 28640
Jefferson Landing

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit F-1 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW - Fairway Village townhome in Jefferson Landing Golf Community. Spacious great room with French doors to the open patio. Fully equipped kitchen. Master suite with king bedroom set, TV, French doors to the open patio. Master bath with double vanity, shower/tub, walk in closet and linen closet. Second bedroom offers 2 twin beds, dresser and TV. Second bath off foyer and second bedroom. Office with desk and sofa. Laundry area and 1 car garage. Fully furnished down to the linens. Ready for you! Rent is based on 12 month lease. No smoking. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and office. 1 car garage. 1 year lease, tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 E Landing Drive have any available units?
421 E Landing Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 421 E Landing Drive have?
Some of 421 E Landing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 E Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
421 E Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 E Landing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 421 E Landing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashe County.
Does 421 E Landing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 421 E Landing Drive offers parking.
Does 421 E Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 E Landing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 E Landing Drive have a pool?
No, 421 E Landing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 421 E Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 421 E Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 421 E Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 E Landing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 E Landing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 E Landing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
