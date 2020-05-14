421 E Landing Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW - Fairway Village townhome in Jefferson Landing Golf Community. Spacious great room with French doors to the open patio. Fully equipped kitchen. Master suite with king bedroom set, TV, French doors to the open patio. Master bath with double vanity, shower/tub, walk in closet and linen closet. Second bedroom offers 2 twin beds, dresser and TV. Second bath off foyer and second bedroom. Office with desk and sofa. Laundry area and 1 car garage. Fully furnished down to the linens. Ready for you! Rent is based on 12 month lease. No smoking. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and office. 1 car garage. 1 year lease, tenant pays all utilities.