Fully remodeled home available soon. 3 bedroom/1 bath. Very close to the PFEIFFER UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCES BUILDING, shopping. Fresh painted , new flooring, new light fixtures, new vanity, new cabinets. NO PETS, NO Section 8, NO SMOKING-NO EXCEPTIONS. Showings scheduled upon approved application received. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $35 application fee . Appliances will be in soon. For more info call 704.651.0862