946 Miles Avenue

Amenities

This is a cute 1 bdm 1 bath home on a huge lot. The owner has the lawn taken care of. There is a well for watering. It has a gas wall furnace and is in a nice quiet location. Pets would add $35 per pet per month to rent. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking