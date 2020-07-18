946 Miles Avenue

This is a cute 1 bdm 1 bath home on a huge lot. The owner has the lawn taken care of. There is a well for watering. It has a gas wall furnace and is in a nice quiet location. Pets would add $35 per pet per month to rent. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
