Billings, MT
946 Miles Avenue
946 Miles Avenue

946 Miles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

946 Miles Avenue, Billings, MT 59101
Terry

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a cute 1 bdm 1 bath home on a huge lot. The owner has the lawn taken care of. There is a well for watering. It has a gas wall furnace and is in a nice quiet location. Pets would add $35 per pet per month to rent. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 Miles Avenue have any available units?
946 Miles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Billings, MT.
What amenities does 946 Miles Avenue have?
Some of 946 Miles Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 Miles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
946 Miles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 Miles Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 946 Miles Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 946 Miles Avenue offer parking?
No, 946 Miles Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 946 Miles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 946 Miles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 Miles Avenue have a pool?
No, 946 Miles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 946 Miles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 946 Miles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 946 Miles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 946 Miles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 946 Miles Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 946 Miles Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
