Amenities
6247 Gray Hawk Way Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st!!! Gorgeous 6 bedroom home on the West End! - Come see this beautiful home inside and out with 3,910 square feet of luxury before it's gone! On the first floor you will find a formal dining room, buffet bar, open living room, the master suite with bathroom and walk in closet, a guest bathroom, linen closets, 2 bedrooms, 3 car garage, laundry room, and a large kitchen with and eat in dining, desk, large pantry, and tons of storage. The lower level has 3 bedrooms, a bathroom, and a over sized family room.
-Dogs allowed with additional rent and deposit
-Tenant maintains the yard
-Tenant pays all utilities
-DOES NOT accept section 8 vouchers
-All applicants must submit to a credit and background check
Contact Rimrock Property Management for appointment and showing at
406-894-2211. Application fee applies. www.rimrockpm.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4812441)