All apartments in Billings
Find more places like 6247 Gray Hawk Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Billings, MT
/
6247 Gray Hawk Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

6247 Gray Hawk Way

6247 Gray Hawk Way · (406) 894-2211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Billings
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6247 Gray Hawk Way, Billings, MT 59106

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6247 Gray Hawk Way · Avail. Jul 1

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 3910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6247 Gray Hawk Way Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st!!! Gorgeous 6 bedroom home on the West End! - Come see this beautiful home inside and out with 3,910 square feet of luxury before it's gone! On the first floor you will find a formal dining room, buffet bar, open living room, the master suite with bathroom and walk in closet, a guest bathroom, linen closets, 2 bedrooms, 3 car garage, laundry room, and a large kitchen with and eat in dining, desk, large pantry, and tons of storage. The lower level has 3 bedrooms, a bathroom, and a over sized family room.

-Dogs allowed with additional rent and deposit
-Tenant maintains the yard
-Tenant pays all utilities
-DOES NOT accept section 8 vouchers
-All applicants must submit to a credit and background check

Contact Rimrock Property Management for appointment and showing at
406-894-2211. Application fee applies. www.rimrockpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4812441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6247 Gray Hawk Way have any available units?
6247 Gray Hawk Way has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6247 Gray Hawk Way have?
Some of 6247 Gray Hawk Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6247 Gray Hawk Way currently offering any rent specials?
6247 Gray Hawk Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6247 Gray Hawk Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6247 Gray Hawk Way is pet friendly.
Does 6247 Gray Hawk Way offer parking?
Yes, 6247 Gray Hawk Way does offer parking.
Does 6247 Gray Hawk Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6247 Gray Hawk Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6247 Gray Hawk Way have a pool?
No, 6247 Gray Hawk Way does not have a pool.
Does 6247 Gray Hawk Way have accessible units?
No, 6247 Gray Hawk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6247 Gray Hawk Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6247 Gray Hawk Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6247 Gray Hawk Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6247 Gray Hawk Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6247 Gray Hawk Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rimrock West
2220 Saint Johns Ave
Billings, MT 59102
Country Meadows
1550 Country Manor Blvd
Billings, MT 59102
Castlerock
1551 Nottingham Pl
Billings, MT 59105
Brush Meadow
1203 Lake Elmo Dr
Billings, MT 59105

Similar Pages

Billings 2 BedroomsBillings 3 Bedrooms
Billings Apartments with BalconyBillings Apartments with Garage
Billings Apartments with Parking

Nearby Neighborhoods

HeightsWest End
Shiloh

Apartments Near Colleges

Montana State University-Billings
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity