6247 Gray Hawk Way Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st!!! Gorgeous 6 bedroom home on the West End! - Come see this beautiful home inside and out with 3,910 square feet of luxury before it's gone! On the first floor you will find a formal dining room, buffet bar, open living room, the master suite with bathroom and walk in closet, a guest bathroom, linen closets, 2 bedrooms, 3 car garage, laundry room, and a large kitchen with and eat in dining, desk, large pantry, and tons of storage. The lower level has 3 bedrooms, a bathroom, and a over sized family room.



-Dogs allowed with additional rent and deposit

-Tenant maintains the yard

-Tenant pays all utilities

-DOES NOT accept section 8 vouchers

-All applicants must submit to a credit and background check



Contact Rimrock Property Management for appointment and showing at

406-894-2211. Application fee applies. www.rimrockpm.com



No Cats Allowed



