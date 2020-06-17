All apartments in Billings
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

537 Wheatstone Drive S

537 Wheatstone Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

537 Wheatstone Drive South, Billings, MT 59102
Shiloh

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home with an attached double car garage on the West End! - This home features newer paint and flooring and is nestled in a quiet neighbor hood on Billings west end and features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, attached double car garage, 1,160 square feet, central air conditioning, gas forced heat, and a fenced back yard.

-No Pets allowed
-Tenant is responsible to maintain the yard
-Tenant is responsible for all utilities

No pets please. Call Rimrock Property Management to schedule a showing at 406-894-2211.

For a complete list of vacancies visit www.rimrockpm.com

Information herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4182021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Wheatstone Drive S have any available units?
537 Wheatstone Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Billings, MT.
Is 537 Wheatstone Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
537 Wheatstone Drive S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Wheatstone Drive S pet-friendly?
No, 537 Wheatstone Drive S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Billings.
Does 537 Wheatstone Drive S offer parking?
Yes, 537 Wheatstone Drive S does offer parking.
Does 537 Wheatstone Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Wheatstone Drive S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Wheatstone Drive S have a pool?
No, 537 Wheatstone Drive S does not have a pool.
Does 537 Wheatstone Drive S have accessible units?
No, 537 Wheatstone Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Wheatstone Drive S have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 Wheatstone Drive S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 537 Wheatstone Drive S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 537 Wheatstone Drive S has units with air conditioning.
