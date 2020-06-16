All apartments in Billings
/
Billings, MT
/
2170 Dallas Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2170 Dallas Drive

2170 Dallas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2170 Dallas Drive, Billings, MT 59102
West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
2170 Dallas Drive Available 06/22/20 Wonderful Westend Location - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home - This well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is in a desirable westend neighborhood, close to schools and shopping with central air and gas forced heat. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout along with a covered patio and fenced yard. Also features a large detached 2 car heated garage with plenty of storage. Dogs Only are negotiable with additional pet rent (2 maximum). 12 month lease. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

(RLNE2297534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2170 Dallas Drive have any available units?
2170 Dallas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Billings, MT.
What amenities does 2170 Dallas Drive have?
Some of 2170 Dallas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2170 Dallas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2170 Dallas Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2170 Dallas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2170 Dallas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2170 Dallas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2170 Dallas Drive does offer parking.
Does 2170 Dallas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2170 Dallas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2170 Dallas Drive have a pool?
No, 2170 Dallas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2170 Dallas Drive have accessible units?
No, 2170 Dallas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2170 Dallas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2170 Dallas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2170 Dallas Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2170 Dallas Drive has units with air conditioning.
