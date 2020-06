Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

1248 Custer Ave Available 07/30/20 GREAT 4-BEDROOM HOME, CENTRAL LOCATION!!! - 4-bedroom, 1 3/4 bath West End home!

*New furnace and central A/C!

*Attached single garage

*NO smoking

*No cats. Up to 2 dogs negotiable with higher deposit and pet rent

*Tenant pays all utilities

*Tenant responsible for yard care/snow removal and hedge trimming

*Does not accept section 8



Elementary School-Washington

Middle School-Lewis & Clark

High School-Senior



Don't miss this beautiful home! Showings by appointment only! 406-655-4244



*Our company acts on behalf of the owners of the property you are viewing. All advertising is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Pictures may be of a like or similar unit or taken before changes may have been made.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3246239)