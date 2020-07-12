Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard

Welcome home to Legacy at Pecan Grove Apartments, where we find you the perfect apartment home. Customized for you, by you! Where customer service is just one of the amazing amenities you will find here. Nestled in Walls, Mississippi; giving you a country home feeling.



Save time with easy access to 161 and I-55 South, putting you minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment and less than 20 minutes to downtown Memphis! You will be minutes away from Southaven, Horn Lake and the Casinos.



Come and experience superior levels of service, extraordinary amenities such as a resort-style outdoor pool and sundeck, poolside gourmet grilling area, state-of-the-art cardio strength-training center, tennis court, and much more.



Surrounded by lakes and canals with fountains, Legacy at Pecan Grove offers you the lifestyle you expect and deserve!