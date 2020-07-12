Amenities
Welcome home to Legacy at Pecan Grove Apartments, where we find you the perfect apartment home. Customized for you, by you! Where customer service is just one of the amazing amenities you will find here. Nestled in Walls, Mississippi; giving you a country home feeling.\n\nSave time with easy access to 161 and I-55 South, putting you minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment and less than 20 minutes to downtown Memphis! You will be minutes away from Southaven, Horn Lake and the Casinos.\n\nCome and experience superior levels of service, extraordinary amenities such as a resort-style outdoor pool and sundeck, poolside gourmet grilling area, state-of-the-art cardio strength-training center, tennis court, and much more.\n\nSurrounded by lakes and canals with fountains, Legacy at Pecan Grove offers you the lifestyle you expect and deserve!