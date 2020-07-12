All apartments in Walls
Legacy at Pecan Grove

7480 Highway 161 · (479) 777-4337
Location

7480 Highway 161, Walls, MS 38680

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy at Pecan Grove.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
Welcome home to Legacy at Pecan Grove Apartments, where we find you the perfect apartment home. Customized for you, by you! Where customer service is just one of the amazing amenities you will find here. Nestled in Walls, Mississippi; giving you a country home feeling.\n\nSave time with easy access to 161 and I-55 South, putting you minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment and less than 20 minutes to downtown Memphis! You will be minutes away from Southaven, Horn Lake and the Casinos.\n\nCome and experience superior levels of service, extraordinary amenities such as a resort-style outdoor pool and sundeck, poolside gourmet grilling area, state-of-the-art cardio strength-training center, tennis court, and much more.\n\nSurrounded by lakes and canals with fountains, Legacy at Pecan Grove offers you the lifestyle you expect and deserve!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1,6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $150
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$160
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 (1st pet) $75 (2nd pet)
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No pet larger than 30 lbs.
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy at Pecan Grove have any available units?
Legacy at Pecan Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walls, MS.
What amenities does Legacy at Pecan Grove have?
Some of Legacy at Pecan Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy at Pecan Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy at Pecan Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy at Pecan Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy at Pecan Grove is pet friendly.
Does Legacy at Pecan Grove offer parking?
Yes, Legacy at Pecan Grove offers parking.
Does Legacy at Pecan Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legacy at Pecan Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy at Pecan Grove have a pool?
No, Legacy at Pecan Grove does not have a pool.
Does Legacy at Pecan Grove have accessible units?
No, Legacy at Pecan Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Legacy at Pecan Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, Legacy at Pecan Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Legacy at Pecan Grove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Legacy at Pecan Grove has units with air conditioning.
