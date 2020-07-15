215 Bay Park dr

Amenities

Home at the Rez - Home in well established neighborhood near the Rez. This home is close to shopping,walking trails and medical home has lots of space and large back yard for entertaining.

This home is ready for a new tenant.

Application fee special only $10.00 now till Jan 21,2020. Along with this application you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification, proof of income, and a copy of your social security card.



To complete this rental application, you must be prepared to provide 3 years of residential history as well as contact information for your rental references. You will also be asked to provide information on your monthly income, and please note that most properties require that applicant combined gross income is at least two (2) times the monthly rent amount.



Each resident over the age of 21 must submit a separate rental application.

Application fee: $10.00



(RLNE5482864)