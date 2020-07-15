All apartments in Rankin County
215 Bay Park dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

215 Bay Park dr

215 Bay Park Drive · (601) 206-0962
Location

215 Bay Park Drive, Rankin County, MS 39047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 215 Bay Park dr · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1943 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Home at the Rez - Home in well established neighborhood near the Rez. This home is close to shopping,walking trails and medical home has lots of space and large back yard for entertaining.
This home is ready for a new tenant.
Application fee special only $10.00 now till Jan 21,2020. Along with this application you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification, proof of income, and a copy of your social security card.

To complete this rental application, you must be prepared to provide 3 years of residential history as well as contact information for your rental references. You will also be asked to provide information on your monthly income, and please note that most properties require that applicant combined gross income is at least two (2) times the monthly rent amount.

Each resident over the age of 21 must submit a separate rental application.
Application fee: $10.00

(RLNE5482864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Bay Park dr have any available units?
215 Bay Park dr has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 215 Bay Park dr currently offering any rent specials?
215 Bay Park dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Bay Park dr pet-friendly?
No, 215 Bay Park dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rankin County.
Does 215 Bay Park dr offer parking?
No, 215 Bay Park dr does not offer parking.
Does 215 Bay Park dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Bay Park dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Bay Park dr have a pool?
No, 215 Bay Park dr does not have a pool.
Does 215 Bay Park dr have accessible units?
No, 215 Bay Park dr does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Bay Park dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Bay Park dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Bay Park dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Bay Park dr does not have units with air conditioning.
