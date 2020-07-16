All apartments in Rankin County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1404 Barnett Bend Circle

1404 Barnett Bend Circle · (601) 707-5196
Location

1404 Barnett Bend Circle, Rankin County, MS 39047

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1404 Barnett Bend Circle · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 bed/2bath in Brandon!! - This two bed, two bath home is available for rent for $1250 monthly with a security deposit of $1250. Located in Barnett Bend on Old Fannin Rd in Brandon, it is close to shopping, dining, the Reservoir, and great for commuters.

Please visit our website at www.trihelm.com and fill out FREE application. Once received, we will contact you to schedule a showing! An application MUST be completed in order to view the property. Minimum of 12 month lease term. Apply today!

(RLNE4881583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Barnett Bend Circle have any available units?
1404 Barnett Bend Circle has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1404 Barnett Bend Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Barnett Bend Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Barnett Bend Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Barnett Bend Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Barnett Bend Circle offer parking?
No, 1404 Barnett Bend Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Barnett Bend Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Barnett Bend Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Barnett Bend Circle have a pool?
No, 1404 Barnett Bend Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Barnett Bend Circle have accessible units?
No, 1404 Barnett Bend Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Barnett Bend Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Barnett Bend Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Barnett Bend Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Barnett Bend Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
