Quaint house on 1/4 acre with beautiful magnolias and oaks in the yard and bonus spaces! Kids can walk to school! This 2 bd 1 ba house with bonus room is available now! BONUS ROOM HAS BEEN USED AS 3RD BEDROOM. Termite contract is transferrable. Vinyl siding keeps maintenance to a minimum. Freshly painted, new waterproof vinyl floors and ready for you. Singing River Power.