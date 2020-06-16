620 North 6th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Walk to the Square or Campus! Location! Location! Location! - This home was completely remodeled and renovated in 2018. It will has a brand new kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, and floors. This home is located in a safe neighborhood just a few steps away from the Oxford Square and Ole Miss Campus. It features large bedrooms, a large back deck, and an open concept living room and kitchen. This house has a great yard and plenty of parking. This home will go fast!!



(RLNE4080212)