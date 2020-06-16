All apartments in Oxford
620 North 6th St
620 North 6th St

620 North 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

620 North 6th Street, Oxford, MS 38655

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Walk to the Square or Campus! Location! Location! Location! - This home was completely remodeled and renovated in 2018. It will has a brand new kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, and floors. This home is located in a safe neighborhood just a few steps away from the Oxford Square and Ole Miss Campus. It features large bedrooms, a large back deck, and an open concept living room and kitchen. This house has a great yard and plenty of parking. This home will go fast!!

Not in Oxford? No Problem!! CONTACT US TODAY FOR A VIRTUAL OR FACETIME TOUR!!

(RLNE4080212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 North 6th St have any available units?
620 North 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxford, MS.
What amenities does 620 North 6th St have?
Some of 620 North 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 North 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
620 North 6th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 North 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 North 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 620 North 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 620 North 6th St does offer parking.
Does 620 North 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 North 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 North 6th St have a pool?
No, 620 North 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 620 North 6th St have accessible units?
No, 620 North 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 620 North 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 North 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 North 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 North 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.
