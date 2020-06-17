All apartments in Oxford
Last updated March 10 2020 at 12:59 AM

1430 University Ave. - 203

1430 University Avenue · (662) 801-8352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1430 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Now signing 2nd semester and August leases. Look and lease today and get your first month's rent free with a 12 month lease. Offering immediate move-ins for $999 per month till 7/31/20!! Pets allowed with approval and pet fee. Please call now to reserve your unit. Visit us at www.soloapartments.com
First month free with a 12 month lease. Move into Solo in March and get rent for $999 through 7/31/20. Luxury Apartments in Oxford
Welcome to Solo, a NEW Oxford Tradition…and the most sought after apartment building and location in Oxford! Enjoy the wonderful lifestyle advantages of in-town living, only a few blocks and sidewalk path to The Grove . . . .two blocks to the Square . . . Or catch a shuttle bus to virtually anywhere on campus or around Oxford, at the O.U.T. bus stop, just steps away from the secure front door of Solo.
Modern and classic touches combine to create these exquisite contemporary residences, rising in an elegant brick and smooth façade with dramatic panoramic views of the Courthouse Clock Tower, the Campus, and the Eastern Hills and landscape beyond. Solo, an Oxford Tradition features a distinctive collection of 1 bedroom contemporary flats, finished with the finest environmental and European design elements to reflect your uncompromising standards. Enjoy a walk to the Square for coffee or dinner, and awaken to exercise in the private facility, and then enjoy the quietness of the private balconies. Schedule an appointment today and discover why Solo is the new Oxford Tradition and exclusive apartment of choice in Oxford! Pet friendly with a pet fee and breed approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 University Ave. - 203 have any available units?
1430 University Ave. - 203 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1430 University Ave. - 203 have?
Some of 1430 University Ave. - 203's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 University Ave. - 203 currently offering any rent specials?
1430 University Ave. - 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 University Ave. - 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 University Ave. - 203 is pet friendly.
Does 1430 University Ave. - 203 offer parking?
Yes, 1430 University Ave. - 203 does offer parking.
Does 1430 University Ave. - 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 University Ave. - 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 University Ave. - 203 have a pool?
No, 1430 University Ave. - 203 does not have a pool.
Does 1430 University Ave. - 203 have accessible units?
No, 1430 University Ave. - 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 University Ave. - 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 University Ave. - 203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 University Ave. - 203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1430 University Ave. - 203 has units with air conditioning.
