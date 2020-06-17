1430 University Ave. - 203

Amenities

Now signing 2nd semester and August leases. Look and lease today and get your first month's rent free with a 12 month lease. Offering immediate move-ins for $999 per month till 7/31/20!! Pets allowed with approval and pet fee. Please call now to reserve your unit. Visit us at www.soloapartments.com

Welcome to Solo, a NEW Oxford Tradition…and the most sought after apartment building and location in Oxford! Enjoy the wonderful lifestyle advantages of in-town living, only a few blocks and sidewalk path to The Grove . . . .two blocks to the Square . . . Or catch a shuttle bus to virtually anywhere on campus or around Oxford, at the O.U.T. bus stop, just steps away from the secure front door of Solo.

Modern and classic touches combine to create these exquisite contemporary residences, rising in an elegant brick and smooth façade with dramatic panoramic views of the Courthouse Clock Tower, the Campus, and the Eastern Hills and landscape beyond. Solo, an Oxford Tradition features a distinctive collection of 1 bedroom contemporary flats, finished with the finest environmental and European design elements to reflect your uncompromising standards. Enjoy a walk to the Square for coffee or dinner, and awaken to exercise in the private facility, and then enjoy the quietness of the private balconies. Schedule an appointment today and discover why Solo is the new Oxford Tradition and exclusive apartment of choice in Oxford! Pet friendly with a pet fee and breed approval.