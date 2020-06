Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Nice family home near the hospital in a quiet neighborhood. Has 2 living rooms, wood floors and a one car garage. Perfect for a young family or grad students. Fenced back yard with two storage buildings. Nice kitchen with bar passing through to eating area. Friendly neighbors. Home sits on a dead-end road. Very quiet yet close to everything.