Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

107 Ashley Way Available 08/04/20 107 Ashley Lane - 107 Ashley Way is a spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo close to all the retail and restaurants on Jackson Avenue is in a quiet setting. These condos have 9 foot ceilings and crown molding and have an open floor plan. All units feature open kitchens. All of the generously sized bedrooms are upstairs with roomy closets and plenty of storage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4024565)