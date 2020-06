Amenities

Cottage living near Downtown Ocean Springs! - Charming cottage with precious front porch that has been newly renovated! Located within walking distance to Downtown Ocean Springs. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. No carpeting. Large bathroom with walk in shower. Washer and dryer hook ups for stacking unit. Pet friendly with non-refundable pet fees (vary per animal). Rent and Security Deposit $1250.00. Call Shoreline Property Management at 228-875-3332 or call/text Realtor® Frances Edwards at 601-498-2132.



