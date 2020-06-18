Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated tennis court

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

102 Elliot Place Available 07/01/20 Cute home, New kitchen, Near Downtown Ocean Springs! - This property offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full hall bath with the master bathroom being a half bath. New kitchen. Fresh paint. This home is close to Downtown Ocean Springs, Public Tennis Courts, and tons of shopping and restaurants! Fenced in yard. Pets (Small pets only) are approved with non-refundable pet fees and must be approved by owner. Rent is $1100 and the Security Deposit is $1100. For more information, or to schedule a showing, call Realtor Frances Edwards at 601-498-2132 or call Shoreline Property Management at 228-875-3332.



(RLNE5851388)