All apartments in Ocean Springs
Find more places like 102 Elliot Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocean Springs, MS
/
102 Elliot Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

102 Elliot Place

102 Elliott Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ocean Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

102 Elliott Place, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
102 Elliot Place Available 07/01/20 Cute home, New kitchen, Near Downtown Ocean Springs! - This property offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full hall bath with the master bathroom being a half bath. New kitchen. Fresh paint. This home is close to Downtown Ocean Springs, Public Tennis Courts, and tons of shopping and restaurants! Fenced in yard. Pets (Small pets only) are approved with non-refundable pet fees and must be approved by owner. Rent is $1100 and the Security Deposit is $1100. For more information, or to schedule a showing, call Realtor Frances Edwards at 601-498-2132 or call Shoreline Property Management at 228-875-3332.

(RLNE5851388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Elliot Place have any available units?
102 Elliot Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocean Springs, MS.
Is 102 Elliot Place currently offering any rent specials?
102 Elliot Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Elliot Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Elliot Place is pet friendly.
Does 102 Elliot Place offer parking?
No, 102 Elliot Place does not offer parking.
Does 102 Elliot Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Elliot Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Elliot Place have a pool?
No, 102 Elliot Place does not have a pool.
Does 102 Elliot Place have accessible units?
No, 102 Elliot Place does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Elliot Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Elliot Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Elliot Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Elliot Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ocean Springs 2 BedroomsOcean Springs Apartments with Garage
Ocean Springs Apartments with PoolOcean Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ocean Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALBiloxi, MSGulfport, MSPascagoula, MSGulf Shores, ALGautier, MS
Saraland, ALGulf Hills, MSD'Iberville, MSTillmans Corner, ALMoss Point, MS
St. Martin, MSLong Beach, MSDiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MSGulf Park Estates, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill College