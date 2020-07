Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

46 CR 105 Available 08/01/20 46 CR 105 - Quiet house in Lafayette County! This 3 bedroom 2 bath house is located on CR 105 off HWY 6 West. This would be a great family rental within the Oxford School District. Easy access to HWY 6 and Jackson Ave. All appliances, washer and dryer are included. This is a must see. $1000/month with same deposit.



(RLNE5668629)