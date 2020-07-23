Amenities

808 Oakwood Street Available 08/07/20 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse for rent in Belhaven - Beautiful updated three-story brick townhouse in Belhaven. First floor features stunning kitchen with marble countertops, white subway tile backsplash, and durable ceramic tile floors. Split level counters are perfect for entertaining or grabbing a quick breakfast. Kitchen opens to the living room. Living room and dining room feature 10-foot ceilings and oak hardwood floors. Second floor has two large bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and walk-in closet. Laundry room is also on second floor. Third floor is a large bedroom or bonus space. Parking is in the back and fenced on three sides. Covered back porch has grill, built-in seating, and outdoor storage. All major appliances remain, including washer, dryer, and refrigerator.



The monthly rent is $1600 with a security deposit of $1600. An application is required to view this property. You can submit your application on our website at www.trihelm.com



