Jackson, MS
808 Oakwood Street
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

808 Oakwood Street

808 Oakwood Street · (769) 257-5070
Location

808 Oakwood Street, Jackson, MS 39202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 808 Oakwood Street · Avail. Aug 7

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

808 Oakwood Street Available 08/07/20 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse for rent in Belhaven - Beautiful updated three-story brick townhouse in Belhaven. First floor features stunning kitchen with marble countertops, white subway tile backsplash, and durable ceramic tile floors. Split level counters are perfect for entertaining or grabbing a quick breakfast. Kitchen opens to the living room. Living room and dining room feature 10-foot ceilings and oak hardwood floors. Second floor has two large bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and walk-in closet. Laundry room is also on second floor. Third floor is a large bedroom or bonus space. Parking is in the back and fenced on three sides. Covered back porch has grill, built-in seating, and outdoor storage. All major appliances remain, including washer, dryer, and refrigerator.

The monthly rent is $1600 with a security deposit of $1600. An application is required to view this property. You can submit your application on our website at www.trihelm.com

Apply today!

(RLNE3985816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Oakwood Street have any available units?
808 Oakwood Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Oakwood Street have?
Some of 808 Oakwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Oakwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 Oakwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Oakwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Oakwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 808 Oakwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 808 Oakwood Street offers parking.
Does 808 Oakwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 Oakwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Oakwood Street have a pool?
No, 808 Oakwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 808 Oakwood Street have accessible units?
No, 808 Oakwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Oakwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Oakwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
