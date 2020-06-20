All apartments in Jackson
3144 Woodville Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

3144 Woodville Circle

3144 Woodville Circle · (601) 376-9128
Location

3144 Woodville Circle, Jackson, MS 39212

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1589 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom! HUD is accepted!!

Hey there! You're going to love this one! And as you know they don't last long. Houses like this pop on, and then right back off when someone rents it. We hope it is you!

If the video doesn't load, and you'd like to watch the video tour make sure to copy and paste this link into another browser window:

https://youtu.be/wI7plx83W6g

Sincerely, you'll be thrilled when you see this beautiful Woodville Heights (South Jackson) 3 bed, 2 full bathroom with the most wonderful of features. You'll love the multiple living areas (to spread out with you friends and family) the spacious kitchen (with all new appliances), big bedrooms, new carpet, fresh paint all throughout, and the central heating and air condition to keep you all warm and toasty in the winter, and nice and cool all summer long. House has new central heat and air, updated bathrooms, and a two car carport for two cars. The washer and dryer hook ups mean you do not have to go out in the rain to change a load of laundry or head off to the laundromat. You'll also love the big backyard. Come check it out!

HUD vouchers are accepted for this house.

Let us know if you'd like to see it. Please simply call 601-376-9128 and (don't bother listening to the automated message) just press ext. 2. It will immediately connect you to all of our leasing agents, and they can all answer your questions and show you the house.

How to lease a house from JXN Housing:

JXN Housing (found on the web at www.jxnhousing.managebuilding.com) is a MS Licensed Real Estate Brokerage and Property Management Company. We lease property all over town, and in all price ranges. If you would like to lease a house from us please:

1. Browse the entire website, and look at all of our available units.

2. Schedule an appointment to view the house you want by either using our nifty scheduling feature on the website, or simply calling our office at 601-376-9128 and speak to the one of the leasing agents (or a staff person) at extension 2.

3. Once you've found the house you want, or if you already know which one you want - file an application on our website (or by copying and pasting this link into your browser https://jxnhousing.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/)

4. Complete the application by answering the questions sent to you from TransUnion Smartmove, and send your pay stubs to the office manager at support @ jxnhousing . com or via fax at 601-510-9564.

5. Finally, once you find out if you are approved call the office (601-376-9128 and press the extension of your leasing agent.) and schedule a time to come in. You will need to either bring in your deposit which will hold the house for you, or bring your deposit and first month's rent into the office - and you can move in.

Should you have any questions, please call our office (601-376-9128 extension 2). Our office is locate in Belhaven, around the corner from McDade's Market, and our regular office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3144 Woodville Circle have any available units?
3144 Woodville Circle has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3144 Woodville Circle have?
Some of 3144 Woodville Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3144 Woodville Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3144 Woodville Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3144 Woodville Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3144 Woodville Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 3144 Woodville Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3144 Woodville Circle does offer parking.
Does 3144 Woodville Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3144 Woodville Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3144 Woodville Circle have a pool?
No, 3144 Woodville Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3144 Woodville Circle have accessible units?
No, 3144 Woodville Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3144 Woodville Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3144 Woodville Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
