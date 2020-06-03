All apartments in Jackson
1915 Springridge Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:50 PM

1915 Springridge Drive

1915 Springridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Springridge Drive, Jackson, MS 39211

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Homes in the Jackson, MS area are currently accepting Section 8 Vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Springridge Drive have any available units?
1915 Springridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson, MS.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
Is 1915 Springridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Springridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Springridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 Springridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1915 Springridge Drive offer parking?
No, 1915 Springridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1915 Springridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 Springridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Springridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1915 Springridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Springridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1915 Springridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Springridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 Springridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 Springridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 Springridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
