Rent this newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch style home. Complete with new appliances, updated bathrooms and kitchen. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 131 Mayfair Drive have any available units?
131 Mayfair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson, MS.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
Is 131 Mayfair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
131 Mayfair Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Mayfair Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Mayfair Drive is pet friendly.
Does 131 Mayfair Drive offer parking?
No, 131 Mayfair Drive does not offer parking.
Does 131 Mayfair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Mayfair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Mayfair Drive have a pool?
No, 131 Mayfair Drive does not have a pool.
Does 131 Mayfair Drive have accessible units?
No, 131 Mayfair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Mayfair Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Mayfair Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Mayfair Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Mayfair Drive does not have units with air conditioning.