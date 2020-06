Amenities

carpet range oven refrigerator

Spacious 2 BR near downtown and JSU University - Property Id: 284697



Spacious 2 bedroom 4 plex located near downtown Jackson. Very quiet neighborhood located on a corner lot.



Lease Requirements: 600+ credit score, must make 4 times the rent on a monthly basis, and be able to provide proof of pay. No prior collections or evictions.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284697

No Pets Allowed



