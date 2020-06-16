All apartments in Jackson
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:10 AM

107 South Park Dr

107 South Park Drive · (601) 942-3687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 South Park Drive, Jackson, MS 39211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderfully updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Northeast Jackson. Fresh paint and granite counter tops. Massive fenced in back yard. Enclosed garage. Unit comes stocked with all appliances. Turn key and ready to move in today. Call your realtor before its too late. Rent $1250. Deposit $1250. 12 month lease required. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Thank you for looking!

***House next door is also coming up available soon if you have friends or family that would like to live near by!***

769-233-7779

Cable ready, Hardwood floors, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Balcony, deck, patio, Garage parking, Fenced yard, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - gas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 South Park Dr have any available units?
107 South Park Dr has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 South Park Dr have?
Some of 107 South Park Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 South Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
107 South Park Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 South Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 107 South Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 107 South Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 107 South Park Dr does offer parking.
Does 107 South Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 South Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 South Park Dr have a pool?
No, 107 South Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 107 South Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 107 South Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 107 South Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 South Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
