107 South Park Dr

Wonderfully updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Northeast Jackson. Fresh paint and granite counter tops. Massive fenced in back yard. Enclosed garage. Unit comes stocked with all appliances. Turn key and ready to move in today. Call your realtor before its too late. Rent $1250. Deposit $1250. 12 month lease required. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Thank you for looking!



***House next door is also coming up available soon if you have friends or family that would like to live near by!***



769-233-7779



