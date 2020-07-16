All apartments in Harrison County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1550 East 2nd Street Unit Q95

1550 E Second St · (228) 214-9674 ext. 00000
Location

1550 E Second St, Harrison County, MS 39571

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1550 East 2nd Street Unit Q95 · Avail. now

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
Cute and Cozy - This great one bedroom, one bath condo is available now!
Located in Pass Christian, close to the beach, great food, and wonderful culture.
Amenities: in-ground swimming pool, picnic area basketball, shuffle board court, covered mailboxes, on site coin operated laundry facility, fully fenced private community one block from the beach.
For more information, please contact Southern Way Realty at 228-214-9674 or
feel free to stop by our office at 1806 21st Avenue Gulfport,
Monday thru Friday 8:30 till 5:00.
admin@southernwayrealtyllc.com
www.southernwayrealtyllc.com/vacancies

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 East 2nd Street Unit Q95 have any available units?
1550 East 2nd Street Unit Q95 has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1550 East 2nd Street Unit Q95 have?
Some of 1550 East 2nd Street Unit Q95's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and shuffle board. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 East 2nd Street Unit Q95 pet-friendly?
No, 1550 East 2nd Street Unit Q95 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrison County.
Does 1550 East 2nd Street Unit Q95 have a pool?
Yes, 1550 East 2nd Street Unit Q95 has a pool.
