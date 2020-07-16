1550 East 2nd Street Unit Q95

Amenities
Cute and Cozy - This great one bedroom, one bath condo is available now!
Located in Pass Christian, close to the beach, great food, and wonderful culture.
Amenities: in-ground swimming pool, picnic area basketball, shuffle board court, covered mailboxes, on site coin operated laundry facility, fully fenced private community one block from the beach.
For more information, please contact Southern Way Realty at 228-214-9674 or
feel free to stop by our office at 1806 21st Avenue Gulfport,
Monday thru Friday 8:30 till 5:00.
admin@southernwayrealtyllc.com
www.southernwayrealtyllc.com/vacancies
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4404508)