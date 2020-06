Amenities

patio / balcony parking some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

Fully furnished 1 bed carriage house - Darling guest house that is perfect for one person. One block from beach in historical well established quiet neighborhood.



Fully furnished with utilities included. Cable and internet are all you are responsible for.



Open floor plan with separate bedroom and bathroom. Open kitchen with bar to living area. Ceilings are 9' tall. Approximately 700 sq ft plus french doors to the balcony.



Covered parking with private alleyway entrance. Upstairs living area.



Close to downtown, restaurants, businesses and beach.



(RLNE5832088)