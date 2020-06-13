/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:01 AM
28 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gulf Hills, MS
5400 Old Fort Bayou Rd
5400 Old Fort Bayou Road, Gulf Hills, MS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1214 sqft
Freshly painted 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in the St. Martin school district. Close to I10. Vaulted ceilings in living room. Fenced yard and single car garage. Newer kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances (does not include refrigerator).
2425 Esplanade St
2425 Esplanade Street, Gulf Hills, MS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse located in the Orleans Place Subdivision. Property has full access to public pool located steps away from the front door. Casinos, shopping, beaches, and schools located only a few minutes away, Don't miss out!
Results within 1 mile of Gulf Hills
Grand Biscayne Apartments
14510 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1500 sqft
Dogs and cats allowed. E-payments and credit cards accepted. Gym, playground and pool available. Apartments offer washer and dryer hookups and extra storage. Round-the-clock maintenance. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters.
102 Elliot Place
102 Elliott Place, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1488 sqft
102 Elliot Place Available 07/01/20 Cute home, New kitchen, Near Downtown Ocean Springs! - This property offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full hall bath with the master bathroom being a half bath. New kitchen. Fresh paint.
410 Cleveland Ave.
410 Cleveland Avenue, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Downtown Ocean Springs Living! Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House w/ Outdoor Living - Whether you like cruising around downtown in your golf cart or just relaxing in your yard this home is for you.
3713 Springwood Ln
3713 Springwood Lane, Ocean Springs, MS
3713 Springwood Ln Available 07/15/20 4 bed / 2 bath home in a great location! 3713 Springwood Ln. Ocean Springs - Great location. Close to Walmart and restaurants. Home is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home. 12 month lease. Has an area for a garden.
112 Keri Cv
112 Keri Cove, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1534 sqft
Adorable cottage located in central Ocean Springs close to Downtown. Walking distance to Upper and Oak Park Elelmentary Schools, Shopping & Dining. Living Room has Cathedral ceilings and Fireplace. Master suite located on first floor.
111 Earle Taylor Ln
111 Earle Taylor Lane, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1216 sqft
Cute townhouse located within minutes of downtown Ocean Springs! 111 Earle Taylor - Cute townhouse located within minutes of downtown Ocean Springs. The townhouse features granite countertops, upgraded appliances, and tiled floors in living areas.
Results within 5 miles of Gulf Hills
10309 Mayhaw Cv
10309 Mayhaw Cv, Jackson County, MS
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath family home located in the desirable Lake Forest S/D. This home is on over an acre of land and features a large kitchen, high ceilings, walk in closet in master, large family room and all appliances.
6913 Oakhurst Dr
6913 Oakhurst Dr, Jackson County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1500 sqft
Nice quiet family home located in Gulf Park Estates that features ceramic tile and hardwood type flooring throughout. Great open floor plan with fireplace, appliances, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a fenced in back yard.
11057 Oakcrest Dr
11057 Oakcrest Drive, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/26/20 Single story brick home located off Popp's Ferry Rd. that includes two car garage, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is currently vacant and being worked on.
185 Saint Jude St 5
185 Saint Jude St, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
beach blvd close to afb beach & casinos - Property Id: 285272 beach blvd close to afb beach & casinos 3 minute drive to casino 2 minute drive to Kessler air force base gate unit is fully furnished can do contract or month to
65 Fairwood Drive
65 Fairwood Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
65 Fairwood Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, large family home in Ocean Springs School District! - This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home offers over 2400 square feet of living space! Split floor plan, formal dining, double sided fireplace, open
8700 Spring Ave Apt C
8700 Spring Avenue, Gulf Park Estates, MS
3 Bedrooms
$795
1177 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Single story triplex end unit located off of Beachview Dr. that includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook up. Property is occupied until July 1, 2020. We are taking advance applications.
Woolmarket
3460 Riverbend Cv
3460 Riverbend Cove, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/19/20 Two story townhome located off the Tchoutacabouffa river off Lamey Bridge Rd. This townhome includes single car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, granite counter tops, fireplace, deck, and washer/dryer hook ups.
706 Plum Lane
706 Plum Ln, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1565 sqft
MOVE IN ready Furnished Townhomes with all Utilities paid. Each Townhouse includes a private car garage. We are just 3 miles from keesler base gate, 0.
North Biloxi
Ellington Dr., 861
861 Ellington Drive, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1598 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath! The home has an open floor plan in the living areas and a split bedroom plan for privacy.
313 Capri Pl
313 Capri Pl, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2298 sqft
beautiful mediterranean style townhome situated on stocked pond for fishing
1130 Beach Blvd
1130 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Come enjoy this large, beach view condo and if you want to be in a convenient location to downtown Biloxi, with easy access to Interstate, you have found it. This 2nd floor condo is fully furnished, just bring your cloths and food.
6544 Rye Grass Rd
6544 Rye Grass Rd, St. Martin, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1777 sqft
6544 Rye Grass Rd Available 04/17/20 - Attractive 3BR/2BA home located in St. Martin! Split floor plan, 2 car garage. Conveniently located near Keesler AFB. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5687178)
15300 Dismuke Ave
15300 Dismuke Drive, St. Martin, MS
Southwind Townhomes, Fabulous location! Convenient to I-10, Ocean Springs, D'Iberville shopping, and 1-110 to Biloxi casinos, amenities include swimming pool & garage. Tenant pays all utilities except water, $500 deposit required, 12-month lease.
Results within 10 miles of Gulf Hills
North Biloxi
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,224
1305 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.
The Pointe
3513 Beasley Rd, Gautier, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,082
1408 sqft
Minutes from the Gautier Plaza Shopping Center and City Hall. Swimming pool with sundeck, playground, 24/7 fitness center and laundry facilities for residents. Pets welcome.
5431 Quail Creek Cir
5431 Quail Creek Circle, Harrison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
Available 07/06/20 Two story duplex located off of Lamey Bridge Rd. in D'Iberville. This property includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. The property is currently occupied until July 1, 2020.