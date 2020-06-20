1725 Kingfisher Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

BUILT: 1975



Cute 4 bedroom, 1 bath single level home with tiled flooring throughout. Eat-in kitchen, fenced in yard, and driveway/ street parking. Central AC/ Heat. Appliances include stove.



PETS: Yes ($250 Non-Refundable Fee, $50 for Additional Pets)

Section 8: Yes (with approved credit)

Military Partnership: No



All Applicants must complete the APPLICATION PROCESS to be considered:



1. Complete Application at:

https://aplusproperty.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



2. Submit Application Fee of $40.00 per applicant or $50.00 per Co-Applicants, $10.00 additional for any other applicants over the age of 18 in a Form of Cashiers Check/ Money Order to :



A+ Property Management

1710 E Pass Road

Gulfport, MS 39507



3. Submit Proof of Income (for the past 60 Days) with Application Fee



4. Review the Leasing Guide here:

https://aplusproperty.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20



APPLICATION FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE.