Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1725 Kingfisher Drive

1725 Kingfisher Drive · (228) 697-3037
Location

1725 Kingfisher Drive, Gautier, MS 39553

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1474 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
BUILT: 1975

Cute 4 bedroom, 1 bath single level home with tiled flooring throughout. Eat-in kitchen, fenced in yard, and driveway/ street parking. Central AC/ Heat. Appliances include stove.

PETS: Yes ($250 Non-Refundable Fee, $50 for Additional Pets)
Section 8: Yes (with approved credit)
Military Partnership: No

All Applicants must complete the APPLICATION PROCESS to be considered:

1. Complete Application at:
https://aplusproperty.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

2. Submit Application Fee of $40.00 per applicant or $50.00 per Co-Applicants, $10.00 additional for any other applicants over the age of 18 in a Form of Cashiers Check/ Money Order to :

A+ Property Management
1710 E Pass Road
Gulfport, MS 39507

3. Submit Proof of Income (for the past 60 Days) with Application Fee

4. Review the Leasing Guide here:
https://aplusproperty.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

APPLICATION FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Kingfisher Drive have any available units?
1725 Kingfisher Drive has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1725 Kingfisher Drive have?
Some of 1725 Kingfisher Drive's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Kingfisher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Kingfisher Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Kingfisher Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 Kingfisher Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1725 Kingfisher Drive offer parking?
No, 1725 Kingfisher Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1725 Kingfisher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Kingfisher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Kingfisher Drive have a pool?
No, 1725 Kingfisher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Kingfisher Drive have accessible units?
No, 1725 Kingfisher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Kingfisher Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Kingfisher Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Kingfisher Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1725 Kingfisher Drive has units with air conditioning.
