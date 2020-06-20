1725 Kingfisher Drive

Amenities
BUILT: 1975
Cute 4 bedroom, 1 bath single level home with tiled flooring throughout. Eat-in kitchen, fenced in yard, and driveway/ street parking. Central AC/ Heat. Appliances include stove.
PETS: Yes ($250 Non-Refundable Fee, $50 for Additional Pets)
Section 8: Yes (with approved credit)
Military Partnership: No
All Applicants must complete the APPLICATION PROCESS to be considered:
1. Complete Application at:
https://aplusproperty.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
2. Submit Application Fee of $40.00 per applicant or $50.00 per Co-Applicants, $10.00 additional for any other applicants over the age of 18 in a Form of Cashiers Check/ Money Order to :
A+ Property Management
1710 E Pass Road
Gulfport, MS 39507
3. Submit Proof of Income (for the past 60 Days) with Application Fee
4. Review the Leasing Guide here:
https://aplusproperty.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20
APPLICATION FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE.