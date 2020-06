Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Available 06/26/20 Single story brick home located off Popp's Ferry Rd. that includes two car garage, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is currently vacant and being worked on. We are accepting advance applications. Pets must be approved by management and there will be a non-refundable pet fee due at lease signing. Tenant is responsible for electric and water.



PRM, Inc.

1447 E. Pass Rd.

Gulfport, MS 39507

228-896-4446



(RLNE5852203)