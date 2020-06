Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

505 Edgewater Branch Drive, Brandon, MS - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Brandon MS is ready to be yours! The kitchen offers beautilul white cabinets with lost of storage and counter space, built in microwave and much more. Master suite offers a large garden tub with jets and a walk in closet. It has a covered patio and large backyard that's great for cook outs and family time. Pet friendly home but no inside smoking please. This one won't last long! Apply today!



Non-refundable pet fee of $500 each for the first two pets; max $1000 (no charge for any approved 3rd pet). max 3



