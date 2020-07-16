All apartments in Biloxi
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:31 PM

2668 Beach Blvd

2668 Beach Boulevard · (401) 256-9333
Location

2668 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi, MS 39531
West Biloxi

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 906 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1813 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
This condo is all about the VIEW!! There is a 180 degree view of the Gulf Coast. From the living room you can see to the Beau Rivage East and the Island View West. Every room has an OCEAN VIEW!Coveted East ''06'' C plan. Offered unfurnished, no utilities. Move in Ready. Enjoy breathtaking SUNRISES and SUNSETS from your balcony while overlooking the pool and listing to the soothing sound of the pool waterfall. Everything you need is here. Enjoy all that Beau View Condominiums gated community has to offer; pool, hot tub, sauna and fitness center, club room and media room. Utilities that are included water/sewer, basic internet and cable (some restrictions apply); Electricity is not included. Just minutes from Keesler Air Force Base. To apply visit: www.rtd4.com/493544.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2668 Beach Blvd have any available units?
2668 Beach Blvd has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Biloxi, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Biloxi Rent Report.
What amenities does 2668 Beach Blvd have?
Some of 2668 Beach Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2668 Beach Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2668 Beach Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2668 Beach Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2668 Beach Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Biloxi.
Does 2668 Beach Blvd offer parking?
No, 2668 Beach Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2668 Beach Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2668 Beach Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2668 Beach Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2668 Beach Blvd has a pool.
Does 2668 Beach Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2668 Beach Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2668 Beach Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2668 Beach Blvd has units with dishwashers.
