2668 Beach Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool hot tub internet access media room sauna

This condo is all about the VIEW!! There is a 180 degree view of the Gulf Coast. From the living room you can see to the Beau Rivage East and the Island View West. Every room has an OCEAN VIEW!Coveted East ''06'' C plan. Offered unfurnished, no utilities. Move in Ready. Enjoy breathtaking SUNRISES and SUNSETS from your balcony while overlooking the pool and listing to the soothing sound of the pool waterfall. Everything you need is here. Enjoy all that Beau View Condominiums gated community has to offer; pool, hot tub, sauna and fitness center, club room and media room. Utilities that are included water/sewer, basic internet and cable (some restrictions apply); Electricity is not included. Just minutes from Keesler Air Force Base. To apply visit: www.rtd4.com/493544.com