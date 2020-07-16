All apartments in Wildwood
2419 Sandalwood Creek Court

2419 Sandalwood Creek Court
Location

2419 Sandalwood Creek Court, Wildwood, MO 63038

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Very nice updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo available upon acceptance of application. Master bedroom suite with full bath and walk in closet. There is a main floor laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Separate dining room, living room both have laminate flooring. Full masonry wood burning fireplace, an 11 X 06 balcony,a separate full hall bath and a 4 X 3 storage unit just down the hall. Kitchen has all the appliances including a stove/range cook top,dishwasher,disposal,refrigerator and a built in microwave. HVAC system was new in September of 2016. Complex has a pool and clubhouse as well. Rent is $895 per month on a one year lease, and a one month security deposit also. No smoking and a pet MAY be considered with an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 Sandalwood Creek Court have any available units?
2419 Sandalwood Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wildwood, MO.
What amenities does 2419 Sandalwood Creek Court have?
Some of 2419 Sandalwood Creek Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 Sandalwood Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
2419 Sandalwood Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 Sandalwood Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 Sandalwood Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 2419 Sandalwood Creek Court offer parking?
No, 2419 Sandalwood Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 2419 Sandalwood Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2419 Sandalwood Creek Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 Sandalwood Creek Court have a pool?
Yes, 2419 Sandalwood Creek Court has a pool.
Does 2419 Sandalwood Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 2419 Sandalwood Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 Sandalwood Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2419 Sandalwood Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2419 Sandalwood Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2419 Sandalwood Creek Court has units with air conditioning.
