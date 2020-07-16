2419 Sandalwood Creek Court

Amenities

Very nice updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo available upon acceptance of application. Master bedroom suite with full bath and walk in closet. There is a main floor laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Separate dining room, living room both have laminate flooring. Full masonry wood burning fireplace, an 11 X 06 balcony,a separate full hall bath and a 4 X 3 storage unit just down the hall. Kitchen has all the appliances including a stove/range cook top,dishwasher,disposal,refrigerator and a built in microwave. HVAC system was new in September of 2016. Complex has a pool and clubhouse as well. Rent is $895 per month on a one year lease, and a one month security deposit also. No smoking and a pet MAY be considered with an additional security deposit.