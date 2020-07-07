All apartments in Wildwood
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

113 Boathouse Drive

113 Boathouse Drive · (314) 401-5012
Location

113 Boathouse Drive, Wildwood, MO 63040
Grover

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2403 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Rare opportunity to lease an executive style home in West Co. Center hall floor plan features gleaming wood floors throughout main floor, extensive millwork and full-height windows. Impressive hardwood entry foyer opens to formal living & dining rooms—perfect for entertaining—and spacious family room with granite wet bar, built-in bookcase & floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, premium appliances & center island adjoins light-filled breakfast room with bay window & sliding glass door that opens to large deck overlooking wooded ground. Vaulted master bedroom suite with walk-in & double closets & updated master bath provides an appealing retreat. 3 Additional bedrooms with generous room dimensions & customized closets and hall full bath complete the 2nd floor living quarters. Neighborhood community with clubhouse, pools, tennis court & walking paths. This won’t last LONG.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Boathouse Drive have any available units?
113 Boathouse Drive has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 Boathouse Drive have?
Some of 113 Boathouse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Boathouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
113 Boathouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Boathouse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 113 Boathouse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wildwood.
Does 113 Boathouse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 113 Boathouse Drive offers parking.
Does 113 Boathouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Boathouse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Boathouse Drive have a pool?
Yes, 113 Boathouse Drive has a pool.
Does 113 Boathouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 113 Boathouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Boathouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Boathouse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Boathouse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Boathouse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
