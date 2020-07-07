113 Boathouse Drive

Amenities

Rare opportunity to lease an executive style home in West Co. Center hall floor plan features gleaming wood floors throughout main floor, extensive millwork and full-height windows. Impressive hardwood entry foyer opens to formal living & dining rooms—perfect for entertaining—and spacious family room with granite wet bar, built-in bookcase & floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, premium appliances & center island adjoins light-filled breakfast room with bay window & sliding glass door that opens to large deck overlooking wooded ground. Vaulted master bedroom suite with walk-in & double closets & updated master bath provides an appealing retreat. 3 Additional bedrooms with generous room dimensions & customized closets and hall full bath complete the 2nd floor living quarters. Neighborhood community with clubhouse, pools, tennis court & walking paths. This won’t last LONG.