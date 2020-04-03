526 Crystal Stream

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

RANCH HOME with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, 3 car garage (one side tandem) for lease in Wentzville / Crystal Creek Subdivision off of Wentzville Parkway. Popular floor plan with vaulted greatroom that is open to kitchen/breakfast area.Kitchen has breakfast bar and island, rich expresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances ~ breakfast room has sliding glass door that opens to nice deck and lot that is fully sodded, landscaped & backs to trees with small creek down below. Stylish wood veneer floors throughout the main living area. All bedrooms have nuetral carpeting. NEW, CLEAN & MOVE IN READY!!! Pets allowed with $350 and $150 non-refundable deposit. Extra fee will apply to monthly rent depending on size of pet. Rental applications on-line or text agent for application. Do not disturb tenant.