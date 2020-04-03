All apartments in Wentzville
Last updated April 3 2020

526 Crystal Stream

526 Crystal Stream Drive · (314) 496-8224
Location

526 Crystal Stream Drive, Wentzville, MO 63385

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1556 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
RANCH HOME with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, 3 car garage (one side tandem) for lease in Wentzville / Crystal Creek Subdivision off of Wentzville Parkway. Popular floor plan with vaulted greatroom that is open to kitchen/breakfast area.Kitchen has breakfast bar and island, rich expresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances ~ breakfast room has sliding glass door that opens to nice deck and lot that is fully sodded, landscaped & backs to trees with small creek down below. Stylish wood veneer floors throughout the main living area. All bedrooms have nuetral carpeting. NEW, CLEAN & MOVE IN READY!!! Pets allowed with $350 and $150 non-refundable deposit. Extra fee will apply to monthly rent depending on size of pet. Rental applications on-line or text agent for application. Do not disturb tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Crystal Stream have any available units?
526 Crystal Stream has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 526 Crystal Stream have?
Some of 526 Crystal Stream's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Crystal Stream currently offering any rent specials?
526 Crystal Stream isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Crystal Stream pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 Crystal Stream is pet friendly.
Does 526 Crystal Stream offer parking?
Yes, 526 Crystal Stream does offer parking.
Does 526 Crystal Stream have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Crystal Stream does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Crystal Stream have a pool?
No, 526 Crystal Stream does not have a pool.
Does 526 Crystal Stream have accessible units?
No, 526 Crystal Stream does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Crystal Stream have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Crystal Stream has units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Crystal Stream have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 Crystal Stream does not have units with air conditioning.
