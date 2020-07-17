All apartments in Wentzville
Find more places like 287 Kerstyn Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wentzville, MO
/
287 Kerstyn Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

287 Kerstyn Dr

287 Kerstyn Drive · (314) 835-6008 ext. 1007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wentzville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

287 Kerstyn Drive, Wentzville, MO 63385

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 287 Kerstyn Dr · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1573 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
ou'll love the soaring vaulted ceiling in the Great Room ceiling fan & open staircase to Finished Lower Level. - You'll love the soaring vaulted ceiling in the Great Room ceiling fan & open staircase to Finished Lower Level. The Kitchen features plenty of counter space, pantry, breakfast bar, stainless steel range with double ovens, tiled flooring & beautiful newer blacksplash. Custom paver patio overlooks large level yard. Master Bedroom offers crown molding, ceiling fan & large walk-in closet. Luxury Master Bath features double sinks, separate tub & shower. Other options include convenient Main Floor Laundry, sprinkler system & attic fan. Professionally Finished Lower Level with Rec Room, Full Bath & office/den area. WASHER, DRYER AND FRIDGE TO STAY. NO SMOKING, NO PETS. LANDLORD REQUIRES FIRST MONTH'S RENT OF $1695 + $1695 SECURITY DEPOSIT.

(RLNE1915957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 Kerstyn Dr have any available units?
287 Kerstyn Dr has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 287 Kerstyn Dr have?
Some of 287 Kerstyn Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 Kerstyn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
287 Kerstyn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 Kerstyn Dr pet-friendly?
No, 287 Kerstyn Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wentzville.
Does 287 Kerstyn Dr offer parking?
No, 287 Kerstyn Dr does not offer parking.
Does 287 Kerstyn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 287 Kerstyn Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 Kerstyn Dr have a pool?
No, 287 Kerstyn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 287 Kerstyn Dr have accessible units?
No, 287 Kerstyn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 287 Kerstyn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 287 Kerstyn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 287 Kerstyn Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 287 Kerstyn Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 287 Kerstyn Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wentzville 2 BedroomsWentzville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Wentzville Apartments with ParkingWentzville Apartments with Pools
Wentzville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOSt. Ann, MOFestus, MOAlton, ILSunset Hills, MOByrnes Mill, MO
Glasgow Village, MONormandy, MOMoline Acres, MOCahokia, ILWildwood, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOWoodson Terrace, MOEast Alton, ILOld Jamestown, MOAffton, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity