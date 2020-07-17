287 Kerstyn Dr

Amenities

ou'll love the soaring vaulted ceiling in the Great Room ceiling fan & open staircase to Finished Lower Level. - You'll love the soaring vaulted ceiling in the Great Room ceiling fan & open staircase to Finished Lower Level. The Kitchen features plenty of counter space, pantry, breakfast bar, stainless steel range with double ovens, tiled flooring & beautiful newer blacksplash. Custom paver patio overlooks large level yard. Master Bedroom offers crown molding, ceiling fan & large walk-in closet. Luxury Master Bath features double sinks, separate tub & shower. Other options include convenient Main Floor Laundry, sprinkler system & attic fan. Professionally Finished Lower Level with Rec Room, Full Bath & office/den area. WASHER, DRYER AND FRIDGE TO STAY. NO SMOKING, NO PETS. LANDLORD REQUIRES FIRST MONTH'S RENT OF $1695 + $1695 SECURITY DEPOSIT.



(RLNE1915957)