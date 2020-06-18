2036 Mitchum Drive

Amenities

Stone Meadows is a beautiful, desirable neighborhood with 2 pools, lake, walking trails, ball fields, Club House and quick, easy access to Hwy 70 & 40 This home has 3 large bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1480 sq ft, 2 story that has a shared garage wall, has a private beautiful, large, park-like setting back yard, walk-out lower level, patio, deck, first floor laundry, remodeled with new slider to patio and French door to deck, new paint, new LVP and carpet flooring, new granite counter top with popular single bowl sink, refrigerator, and 2 car attached garage. A must see! Pictures do not do this home justice. Wentzville Timberland HS.

Property Id 298646



No Pets Allowed



