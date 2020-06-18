All apartments in Wentzville
2036 Mitchum Drive

2036 Mitchum Drive · (636) 248-4714
Location

2036 Mitchum Drive, Wentzville, MO 63385

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1480 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Stone Meadows 63385 - Property Id: 298646

Stone Meadows is a beautiful, desirable neighborhood with 2 pools, lake, walking trails, ball fields, Club House and quick, easy access to Hwy 70 & 40 This home has 3 large bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1480 sq ft, 2 story that has a shared garage wall, has a private beautiful, large, park-like setting back yard, walk-out lower level, patio, deck, first floor laundry, remodeled with new slider to patio and French door to deck, new paint, new LVP and carpet flooring, new granite counter top with popular single bowl sink, refrigerator, and 2 car attached garage. A must see! Pictures do not do this home justice. Wentzville Timberland HS.
Property Id 298646

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

