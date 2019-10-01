All apartments in Wentzville
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:15 AM

117 Huntleigh Drive

117 Huntleigh Dr · (636) 357-4987
Location

117 Huntleigh Dr, Wentzville, MO 63348

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Come see this fantastic home for rent with 3 bedrooms on the main level and an extra bedroom in the partially finished basement. This home has vaulted ceiling in the living room and kitchen areas making it feel very open. Has a nice fenced in back yard. Enjoy those hot summer days in the nearby subdivision pool or playground for the kids. Enjoy BBQ on the back patio with an open view behind the house. 2 Car garage, Hookups for the washer and dryer in the basement. Lots of storage in the unfinished part of the basement.This a booming area on the outskirts of Wentzville/Foristell. No pets /Property is available May 1st, To Qualify must prove income at least 3 times rent monthly, Credit score 600+, no resent bankruptcy or evictions. Contact Doug at 636-357-4987 for a showing today or go to Showmojo.com and schedule a showing there.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Huntleigh Drive have any available units?
117 Huntleigh Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 117 Huntleigh Drive have?
Some of 117 Huntleigh Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Huntleigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
117 Huntleigh Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Huntleigh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 117 Huntleigh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wentzville.
Does 117 Huntleigh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 117 Huntleigh Drive does offer parking.
Does 117 Huntleigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Huntleigh Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Huntleigh Drive have a pool?
Yes, 117 Huntleigh Drive has a pool.
Does 117 Huntleigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 117 Huntleigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Huntleigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Huntleigh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Huntleigh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Huntleigh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
