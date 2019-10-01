117 Huntleigh Drive

Amenities

Come see this fantastic home for rent with 3 bedrooms on the main level and an extra bedroom in the partially finished basement. This home has vaulted ceiling in the living room and kitchen areas making it feel very open. Has a nice fenced in back yard. Enjoy those hot summer days in the nearby subdivision pool or playground for the kids. Enjoy BBQ on the back patio with an open view behind the house. 2 Car garage, Hookups for the washer and dryer in the basement. Lots of storage in the unfinished part of the basement.This a booming area on the outskirts of Wentzville/Foristell. No pets /Property is available May 1st, To Qualify must prove income at least 3 times rent monthly, Credit score 600+, no resent bankruptcy or evictions. Contact Doug at 636-357-4987 for a showing today or go to Showmojo.com and schedule a showing there.