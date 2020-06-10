All apartments in Wentzville
Find more places like 110 Katie Lynn Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wentzville, MO
/
110 Katie Lynn Court
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:40 AM

110 Katie Lynn Court

110 Katie Lynn Court · (636) 442-1333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wentzville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

110 Katie Lynn Court, Wentzville, MO 63385

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newer, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has every upgrade you could imagine! They include vaulted ceilings, rounded corners, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets with "soft close", ceramic tile (in kitchen, baths), center island, custom neutral colored paint job throughout, framed windows, taller baseboards, adult sized cabinets in bathrooms with marble countertops, walk-in closets, upgraded carriage doors on an oversized 2-car garage with openers, brick mailboxes, 6 panel doors, and upgraded water/light fixtures throughout the house! Right by the new waterpark and Peine Ridge Elementary!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Katie Lynn Court have any available units?
110 Katie Lynn Court has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Katie Lynn Court have?
Some of 110 Katie Lynn Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Katie Lynn Court currently offering any rent specials?
110 Katie Lynn Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Katie Lynn Court pet-friendly?
No, 110 Katie Lynn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wentzville.
Does 110 Katie Lynn Court offer parking?
Yes, 110 Katie Lynn Court does offer parking.
Does 110 Katie Lynn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Katie Lynn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Katie Lynn Court have a pool?
No, 110 Katie Lynn Court does not have a pool.
Does 110 Katie Lynn Court have accessible units?
No, 110 Katie Lynn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Katie Lynn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Katie Lynn Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Katie Lynn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Katie Lynn Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 110 Katie Lynn Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wentzville 2 BedroomsWentzville Apartments with Balcony
Wentzville Apartments with GarageWentzville Apartments with Pool
Wentzville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MO
Ballwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSt. Ann, MO
Manchester, MOGranite City, ILGlasgow Village, MONormandy, MOJennings, MOUnion, MOColumbia, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity